CGAU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.25, changing hands as high as $8.47 per share. Centerra Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGAU's low point in its 52 week range is $6.64 per share, with $10.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.44.

