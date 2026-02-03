CG Power and Industrial Solutions (NSEI:CGPOWER) Price Target Decreased by 10.36% to 703.94

The average one-year price target for CG Power and Industrial Solutions (NSEI:CGPOWER) has been revised to ₹ 703.94 / share. This is a decrease of 10.36% from the prior estimate of ₹ 785.25 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 476.72 to a high of ₹ 861.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.41% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 661.55 / share.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Maintains 0.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in CG Power and Industrial Solutions. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 24.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGPOWER is 0.15%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.81% to 36,680K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,224K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGPOWER by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,296K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGPOWER by 9.06% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,118K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,369K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGPOWER by 4.68% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 1,106K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGPOWER by 8.32% over the last quarter.

