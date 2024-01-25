News & Insights

CG Oncology valued at $1.75 bln in strong market debut

January 25, 2024 — 01:52 pm EST

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cancer drug developer CG Oncology CGON.O notched up a valuation of $1.75 billion in its market debut on Thursday, after its shares jumped 52.6% at the open, as demand for new listings pick up after a two-year dry spell.

The IPO market is looking for a turnaround in fortunes as bets of a soft-landing for the U.S. economy rise, after two sub-par years fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes and geopolitical pressures.

The Irvine, California-based company debuted at $29 per share on the Nasdaq, above the upsized offer price of $19 apiece. The firm sold 20 million shares in its offering and raised $380 million.

