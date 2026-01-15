CG Oncology Stock Rallies Nearly 32% in a Week: Here is Why

Shares of CG Oncology CGON, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, have surged nearly 32% over the past week. The upside came after the company announced on Jan. 9 that it expects to report top-line data from its phase III PIVOT-006 study in the first half of 2026, nearly a year earlier than previously projected, driven by early completion of patient enrollment across more than 90 clinical sites.

The phase III PIVOT-006 study is evaluating adjuvant intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec versus active surveillance in more than 360 adult patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (IR NMIBC) following tumor resection. The primary endpoint of the study is recurrence-free survival (RFS), which measures the length of time patients live without the cancer returning. Secondary endpoints include RFS at specific times and progression-free survival.

Over the past six months, shares of CGON have surged 112.8% compared with the industry’s 22.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cretostimogene is CG Oncology’s investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy, which is being evaluated both as monotherapy and in combinations across several mid- and late-stage studies for different bladder cancer indications.

CG Oncology reported encouraging durability and response data in the second half of 2025 from the phase III BOND-003 study in patients with high-risk NMIBC unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin. The FDA granted both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to the candidate in December 2023 for this indication. The company has initiated a rolling biologics license application submission which is expected to be completed in 2026.

A separate phase II CORE-008 study is also assessing cretostimogene’s safety and effectiveness in high-risk NMIBC. In addition, CG Oncology has launched an expanded access program in North America for eligible patients who do not respond to BCG therapy.

With no FDA-approved therapies currently available for patients with IR NMIBC after surgery, the accelerated phase III timeline combined with positive late-stage data from the BOND-003 study has strengthened expectations for eventual regulatory approval, significantly boosting investor confidence.

CG Oncology, Inc. Price

CG Oncology, Inc. price | CG Oncology, Inc. Quote

CG Oncology’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CGON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are MannKind MNKD, Keros Therapeutics KROS and Amicus Therapeutics FOLD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for MannKind’s 2026 earnings per share have increased from 7 cents to 9 cents. Shares of MNKD have declined 6.7% over the past year.

MannKind’s earnings beat estimates in two quarters, missed in one and were in line in the remaining quarter with the average surprise being 33.33%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics have narrowed from $3.65 to $3.47. KROS shares have risen 85.7% over the past year.

Keros Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining quarter, with the average surprise being 9098.63%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ 2026 earnings per share have declined from 67 cents to 65 cents. Shares of FOLD have increased 53.7% over the past year.

Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in one quarter and missed in the remaining three trailing quarters, with the negative average earnings surprise being 20.21%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.