CG Oncology Stock Gains 12% in Three Months: What's Driving It?

Shares of CG Oncology CGON have risen 12% over the past three months against the industry’s 1.1% decline, primarily driven by growing investor optimism around its lead bladder cancer therapy, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, accelerating regulatory momentum and a robust balance sheet.



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CGON’s Cretostimogene Advances Toward Commercialization

CGON’s pipeline is centered on cretostimogene, an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy that is being studied as a monotherapy and in combination regimens across several mid- and late-stage studies targeting bladder cancer. The candidate has shown strong clinical progress in multiple studies previously.

The company continues to make steady progress toward its first biologics license application (BLA), with management expecting to complete the BLA submission for high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without Ta/T1 disease in the fourth quarter of 2026, following alignment discussions with the FDA. This regulatory progress has strengthened investor confidence in CG Oncology's transition toward becoming a commercial-stage biotechnology company.

Positive Phase II Data Strengthen CGON’s Growth Outlook

CGON announced positive early data in mid-May from the phase II CORE-008 Cohort CX study evaluating cretostimogene in combination with gemcitabine in patients with high-risk NMIBC who were either BCG-exposed or BCG-unresponsive. Per management, Cohort CX was designed to evaluate whether combining cretostimogene with gemcitabine can further improve the strong clinical benefits seen with cretostimogene monotherapy.

The study demonstrated encouraging efficacy, with high-grade event-free survival of 96.0% at three months and 89.5% at six months, along with complete response rates of up to 92.3% in patients with CIS. Notably, similar efficacy was observed with both concurrent and sequential treatment schedules. The therapy was well-tolerated, with no grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events and no treatment-related deaths, supporting its potential as a safe and effective bladder-sparing treatment option for high-risk NMIBC patients.

Multiple Clinical Catalysts Expected in 2026

CG Oncology has several important clinical milestones scheduled for 2026. The company expects top-line data from the phase III PIVOT-006 study, which is evaluating cretostimogene monotherapy as an adjuvant treatment for patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC. The study's primary endpoint is recurrence-free survival (RFS), with additional secondary endpoints including RFS at predefined time points and progression-free survival.

The company also plans to report durability data from the late-stage BOND-003 study cohorts C and P and mid-stage CORE-008 cohort A studies later in 2026. These upcoming readouts are expected to strengthen the long-term commercial potential of cretostimogene across multiple bladder cancer settings.

CGON’s Strong Cash Position Reduces Financing Risk

From a financial standpoint, CG Oncology remains well funded to execute its clinical and regulatory strategy. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, significantly higher than in the previous quarter, following a successful capital raise. Management expects this strong liquidity position to fund operations through 2029, providing ample financial flexibility to support late-stage clinical development, regulatory activities and future commercialization without requiring near-term financing.

CG Oncology, Inc. Price and Consensus

CG Oncology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CG Oncology, Inc. Quote

CGON’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CG Oncology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $9.15 to $9.47. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have increased from $10.23 to $10.79. NBIX shares have gained 24.9% year to date.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 9.08%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin Corporation have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have risen 6.7% year to date.

Amarin Corporation’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $2.10. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.92 from $4.14. LQDA shares have gained 126% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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