CG Oncology Soars 102% in a Year, but One Investor Just Disclosed a $58.5 Million Sale

Connecticut-based Braidwell sold 1,412,746 shares of CG Oncology, with an estimated transaction value of $58.46 million (quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end stake value decreased by $54.59 million, reflecting both share sale and price moves.

The trade represents 1.87% of Braidwell's reportable U.S. equity AUM.

The firm ended the quarter with 1,870,571 shares worth $77.67 million.

CG Oncology now accounts for 2.48% of fund AUM, outside Braidwell’s top five holdings.

Connecticut-based Braidwell reported selling 1,412,746 shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $58.46 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Braidwell reduced its position in CG Oncology by 1,412,746 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $58.46 million, based on the stock’s average closing price in the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end value in CG Oncology declined by $54.59 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

Braidwell’s CG Oncology stake now represents 2.48% of its 13F reportable U.S. equity assets after the sale.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:CAI: $210.88 million (8.08% of AUM) NASDAQ:EWTX: $129.31 million (4.95% of AUM) NASDAQ:NBIX: $106.59 million (4.08% of AUM) NYSE:GKOS: $104.10 million (3.99% of AUM) NASDAQ:NUVL: $82.63 million (3.16% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, shares of CG Oncology were priced at $55.21, up 101.7% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of 89.45 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/18/26) $55.21 Market capitalization $4.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.17 million Net income (TTM) ($151.48 million)

Company snapshot

CG Oncology develops and commercializes cretostimogene, a clinical-stage therapeutic candidate targeting high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy.

The company operates a biopharmaceutical business model focused on developing novel oncology therapeutics through clinical development.

It targets healthcare providers and institutions treating patients with bladder cancer, specifically those with high-risk NMIBC who have limited options after BCG failure.

CG Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for bladder cancer. The company leverages its expertise in oncology to address significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on bladder-sparing treatments. Its pipeline and strategic focus position it to compete in the evolving biopharmaceutical landscape targeting urologic cancers.

What this transaction means for investors

Clinical-stage biotech runs on milestones, and CG Oncology raised the stakes last month, providing an accelerated Phase 3 timeline. The company now expects topline data from its PIVOT-006 trial in intermediate-risk NMIBC in the first half of 2026, nearly a year ahead of schedule, after enrolling more than 360 patients across 90-plus sites. That kind of execution helps explain why the stock has more than doubled over the past year.



Even so, trimming a position after a 102% run is not the same as abandoning the story. The remaining stake still represents 2.48% of reportable equity assets, smaller than core holdings in names like CAI or EWTX but meaningful within a healthcare-heavy portfolio. That sizing reflects the reality of binary risk. Late-stage oncology assets can create enormous value, but they can also compress just as quickly on unexpected data.



For long-term investors, the focus should be on probability-weighted outcomes. CG Oncology is targeting a population estimated at more than 50,000 intermediate-risk patients in the U.S. alone, with no FDA-approved adjuvant options today. If Phase 3 data deliver, the commercial opportunity expands materially. If not, volatility could certainly return.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Neurocrine Biosciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

