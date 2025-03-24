CG Oncology Reports Promising BOND-003 Data: 75.5% Complete Response Rate for Cretostimogene in Bladder Cancer Treatment

Cretostimogene shows promising efficacy in bladder cancer treatment, with 75.5% complete response rate and sustained duration of over 28 months.

CG Oncology, Inc. announced encouraging results from its Phase 3 BOND-003 study of cretostimogene for treating high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, revealing that 75.5% of 110 patients achieved a complete response at some point during the study. With a median duration of response exceeding 28 months and ongoing, the data also indicated no need for close contact precautions post-treatment, as cretostimogene levels remained undetectable systemically. The treatment showed a favorable safety profile, with no significant adverse events reported, and a 97.3% treatment completion rate among patients. The findings were shared at the 40th Annual European Association of Urology Congress and highlight cretostimogene's potential as a significant advancement in bladder cancer therapy.

Potential Positives

75.5% of patients in the Phase 3 study achieved a complete response at any time, indicating high efficacy for cretostimogene in treating high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The median duration of response exceeds 28 months, underscoring the treatment's potential long-term effectiveness.

No Grade 3 or greater treatment-related adverse events were reported, suggesting a strong safety profile for the investigational therapy.

97.3% of patients completed all expected treatments, reflecting favorable patient adherence and compliance during the trial.

Potential Negatives

Despite a high overall complete response rate, only 46% of patients maintained a complete response at 12 months, which could raise concerns about the long-term effectiveness of the treatment.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding the future efficacy, safety, and regulatory approval of cretostimogene, indicating potential risks that could affect investor confidence.

The presence of common treatment-related adverse events such as bladder spasm and hematuria may lead to patient discomfort or limit the treatment's appeal, posing challenges for commercialization.

FAQ

What were the results of the BOND-003 study?

The BOND-003 study showed that 75.5% of patients achieved a complete response with cretostimogene treatment.

How long is the median duration of response for cretostimogene?

The median duration of response for cretostimogene exceeds 28 months and is still ongoing.

Are close contact precautions necessary after treatment with cretostimogene?

No, post-treatment close contact precautions are unnecessary after cretostimogene treatment according to recent data.

What were the common side effects of cretostimogene?

Common side effects included bladder spasm, pollakiuria, micturition urgency, dysuria, and hematuria.

What type of cancer is cretostimogene being developed to treat?

Cretostimogene is being developed to treat high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that is unresponsive to BCG therapy.

$CGON Insider Trading Activity

$CGON insiders have traded $CGON stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HONG FANG SONG sold 700,000 shares for an estimated $19,600,000

LEONARD E POST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $121,041.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CGON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $CGON stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CGON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGON in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGON forecast page.

$CGON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CGON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 10/24/2024

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that 83 out of 110 patients (75.5%) achieved a complete response (CR) at any time in a Phase 3 study of cretostimogene monotherapy for high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ (CIS). As of the data cutoff of January 20, 2025, 46% of patients were in CR at 12 months, with 30 confirmed responses at 24 months, with the data continuing to mature. The median duration of response (DoR) has not been reached but exceeds 28 months. These data from BOND-003 Cohort C were presented today as a late-breaking abstract at the 40th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress taking place in Madrid, Spain.





“Cretostimogene’s strong safety and efficacy profile, combined with its best-in-class durability, address an unmet need for my non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients,” said Trinity J. Bivalacqua, M.D., Professor of Urology and Oncology at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. “Now with the new translational data indicating that post-treatment close contact precautions are unnecessary, I am confident that cretostimogene will represent a breakthrough in bladder cancer treatment, if approved by the FDA.”





Translational data shared at the EAU Congress showed the level of cretostimogene peaked immediately after instillation, which was sustained locally for 4-5 days. Furthermore, intravesical delivery of cretostimogene reduces anti-drug antibody neutralization, thereby preserving therapeutic efficacy. There was no systemic exposure, with cretostimogene levels remaining below the limit of detection, providing evidence that post cretostimogene treatment close contact precautions are not needed. This information supports the current dosing schedule.





There were no Grade 3 or greater treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) or deaths reported. Patients who experienced TRAEs of any grade had a median resolution time of one day. No treatment-related discontinuation of cretostimogene was observed. 97.3% of patients completed all expected treatments, demonstrating favorable patient adherence and compliance. The most common TRAEs (≥10%) were bladder spasm, pollakiuria, micturition urgency, dysuria, and hematuria.





“We are highly encouraged by the latest BOND-003 results, the largest study to date in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with CIS patients, and cretostimogene’s potential to significantly impact the future of bladder cancer care,” said Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, CG Oncology. “We are grateful to the patients and providers who participated in our study, advancing research and offering hope to those seeking bladder-sparing options.”







About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec







Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy being evaluated in BOND-003, a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) therapy. Cretostimogene is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial (PIVOT-006) in patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC. In addition, cretostimogene is being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.





Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.







About CG Oncology







CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit:



www.cgoncology.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







CG Oncology cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to, the potential therapeutic benefits of cretostimogene for high-risk and intermediate-risk NMIBC patients and its potential to have a best-in-class durable response and meaningfully improve patient outcomes. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: additional patient data related to cretostimogene that continues to become available may be inconsistent with the data produced as of the data cutoff, and further analysis of existing data and analysis of new data may lead to conclusions different from those established as of the date hereof; results from earlier clinical trials and preclinical studies not necessarily being predictive of future results; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of cretostimogene that may limit its development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; competitive developments with respect to current and other investigational NMIBC treatments may adversely affect the commercial opportunity of cretostimogene; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contacts:







Media





Sarah Connors





Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology





(508) 654-2277





sarah.connors@cgoncology.com





Investor Relations





Chau Cheng





Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology





(949) 342-8939







chau.cheng@cgoncology.com





