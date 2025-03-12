CG Oncology to Present Late-Breaking Abstract and Key Research on Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec at 40th Annual EAU Congress

CG Oncology will present key findings on cretostimogene grenadenorepvec at the 40th Annual EAU Congress in Madrid.

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that a late-breaking abstract on BOND-003 Cohort C, as well as three posters highlighting cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, will be presented at the 40



th



Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress taking place in Madrid, Spain, from March 21-24, 2025. The Annual EAU Congress is Europe’s biggest urological event, where thousands of healthcare professionals from around the world gather to present research and learn about the latest innovations in patient care.





CG Oncology will have a series of key presentations and updates on cretostimogene grenadenorepvec including:









Updated clinical & translational results: BOND-003 Cohort C- A phase 3, single-arm study of intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec for high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ











Late Breaking Abstract Number:



LB12







Session:



Abstract Session 45 - NMIBC: Innovations and outcomes 1







Presenter:



Trinity J. Bivalacqua, M.D., Professor of Urology and Oncology at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Division of Urology and the Director of Urology Oncology and GU Service Line in the Cancer Center.





Presentation Date & Time: March 24, 2025, 10:45 - 12:15 CET





Location: Pink Area N101, Ifema, Madrid









Translational correlates using urinary genomic disease burden to assess cretostimogene grenadenorepvec: Analysis from the BOND-003 and CORE-001 trials











Abstract Number:



A0793







Session:



Abstract Session 45 - NMIBC: Innovations and outcomes 1







Presenter:



Sharada Mokkapati, Ph.D., Basic Science Faculty, Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center





Presentation Date & Time: March 24, 2025, 10:45 - 12:15 CET





Location: Pink Area N101, Ifema, Madrid









BOND-003 cohort P - a multi-national, single-arm study of intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec for the treatment of high-risk, papillary only, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer











Abstract Number:



A0083







Session:



Abstract Session 05 - On the horizon: Ongoing trials in urology







Presenter:



Siamak Daneshmand, M.D., Director of Urologic Oncology at USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center







Presentation Date & Time:



March 21, 2025, 15:15 - 16:45 CET







Location:



Green Area Retiro, Ifema, Madrid









PIVOT-006 - a phase 3, randomized study of adjuvant intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec versus surveillance for the treatment of intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer











Abstract Number:



A0082







Session:



Abstract Session 05 - On the horizon: Ongoing trials in urology







Presenter:



Siamak Daneshmand, M.D., Director of Urologic Oncology at USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center







Presentation Date & Time:



March 21, 2025, 15:15 - 16:45 CET







Location:



Green Area Retiro, Ifema, Madrid







About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec







Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy being evaluated in BOND-003, a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy. Cretostimogene is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial (PIVOT-006) in patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC. In addition, cretostimogene is being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.





Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.







About CG Oncology







CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit:



www.cgoncology.com



.







Contacts:







Media





Sarah Connors





Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology





(508) 654-2277







sarah.connors@cgoncology.com







Investor Relations





Chau Cheng





Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology





(949) 342-8939







chau.cheng@cgoncology.com





