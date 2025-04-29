CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) Surges 25.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) shares ended the last trading session 25% higher at $27.97. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.3% loss over the past four weeks.

CG Oncology’s shares jumped 25% on Monday after the company unveiled exceptionally durable best-in-disease phase III data for its bladder cancer candidate, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, at the American Urological Association meeting. In the BOND-003 Cohort C study, 50.7% and 42.3% of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive patients maintained complete responses at 12 and 24 months, respectively, as measured by Kaplan–Meier analysis. Moreover, 97.3% of all treated patients were free from progression to muscle-invasive disease and 91.6% of responders remained cystectomy-free, at 24 months. Additionally, no serious treatment-related adverse events were reported. Early results from Cohort P were equally encouraging, showing 90.5% high-grade recurrence-free survival at 3 and 9 months. These robust efficacy and safety findings, coupled with the promise of a backbone bladder-sparing therapy for a heavily pretreated population, drove the dramatic intraday rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $0.6 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CG Oncology, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CGON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CG Oncology, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. uniQure (QURE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.5% lower at $13.97. QURE has returned 13.7% in the past month.

uniQure's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +21.3%. uniQure currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

