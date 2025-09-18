CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $37.72. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 39.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism related to the company’s efforts in developing its investigational candidate, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, which is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combinations across several mid- and late-stage studies targeting different bladder cancer indications.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -90%. Revenues are expected to be $3.63 million, up 8982.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CG Oncology, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CGON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CG Oncology, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Geron (GERN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $1.27. GERN has returned -12.6% in the past month.

Geron's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +25%. Geron currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

