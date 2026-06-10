CG Oncology Eyes Bladder Cancer Breakthrough With Phase 3 Data, Q4 Filing Ahead

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Chief Executive Officer Arthur outlined the company’s upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for cretostimogene during a presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, emphasizing data readouts, a potential filing and commercial preparation in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC.

Arthur said CG Oncology is “laser focused” on developing cretostimogene, an oncolytic immunotherapy, for patients with intermediate-risk and high-risk NMIBC. He identified the Phase 3 PIVOT-006 trial as a key near-term catalyst, with results expected “in the coming months.” He also said the company is guiding toward a filing in the fourth quarter and expects additional durability updates later this year in the BCG-unresponsive setting and in combination with gemcitabine.

Company Highlights Unmet Need in NMIBC

Arthur said bladder cancer is broadly divided into non-muscle invasive disease, which represents about 80% of the opportunity, and muscle-invasive disease, which accounts for about 20%. Within NMIBC, he said CG Oncology is targeting intermediate-risk and high-risk patients, which he estimated represent about 70% of the NMIBC population.

In high-risk NMIBC, Arthur said the standard of care for BCG-naive frontline patients remains BCG. For patients who become BCG-unresponsive, he said the treatment goal is to prevent radical cystectomy and help patients keep their bladders as long as possible. He also described BCG-exposed disease as an emerging category of patients who are neither BCG-naive nor BCG-unresponsive under current definitions.

In intermediate-risk disease, Arthur said the treatment goal is to prevent repeated transurethral resections of bladder tumors, or TURBTs. He said repeated procedures can leave the bladder “less functional than before.”

Cretostimogene Data and Differentiation

Discussing the BCG-unresponsive program, Arthur said cretostimogene has shown a complete response rate of more than 75%, or about 76%, at any time in the carcinoma in situ cohort. He said the therapy showed a 46% complete response rate at 12 months in a landmark analysis and a 42% complete response rate from 12 to 24 months.

Arthur said CG Oncology views that durability as a key differentiator. He attributed the long tail in response to the mechanism of action of cretostimogene as an oncolytic immunotherapy, contrasting it with chemotherapeutic approaches.

When asked to compare the durability with other therapies, Arthur said Keytruda has shown a 9% complete response rate at two years, while nadofaragene firadenovec and Atevio are “in the 20% range.” He said data for TAR-200 at two years are not yet known.

Arthur also said the company’s BOND-003 pivotal trial enrolled a heavily pretreated population, including patients who had previously received chemotherapy such as gemcitabine after failing two courses of BCG. He said cretostimogene continued to show a consistent response rate in that group, which he described as a point CG Oncology expects to emphasize in launch planning.

Administration, Storage and Manufacturing

Arthur said CG Oncology has made improvements to cretostimogene’s storage and delivery profile based on customer feedback. He said the product can be moved from freezer storage into a standard refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, where it remains stable for four to six weeks. He said the company believes that period is sufficient to prevent storage from becoming a barrier to use.

He added that sites capable of administering BCG should generally be able to incorporate cretostimogene into existing workflows without major retraining. In clinical trials, Arthur said the dwell time is about 15 minutes for DDM, a transduction agent used before cretostimogene, followed by up to 45 minutes to an hour for cretostimogene.

On manufacturing, Arthur said CG Oncology held a prior FDA alignment meeting focused on chemistry, manufacturing and controls, or CMC, and came away with clarity on what should be included in the filing package. He said the company is also preparing for expected FDA inspections of manufacturing partners after filing, with particular focus on a fill-and-finish site acquired last year.

Arthur said the company is “very confident” in its alignment with the FDA on analytical release testing for the oncolytic virus manufacturing process. He said current yield and scale should cover the early years of launch.

PIVOT-006 and Intermediate-Risk Strategy

Arthur said PIVOT-006 is a randomized controlled trial evaluating TURBT with or without cretostimogene in intermediate-risk NMIBC. He said the trial began enrolling around mid-2024 and completed enrollment of 364 patients in September 2025, ahead of schedule. The trial stratifies patients based on perioperative chemotherapy use and whether disease is high grade or low grade.

Arthur said the company initially considered an interim efficacy analysis, but the FDA suggested removing it and keeping interim analysis focused on futility and safety. He said the interim futility analysis was met and the trial continued.

He said the faster-than-expected enrollment reflected physician enthusiasm for a novel therapy in intermediate-risk disease. Some months saw 30 to 50 patients enrolled, which Arthur said was “certainly surprising” to the company.

For clinical success, Arthur said CG Oncology believes a 30% relative reduction in recurrence would be clinically meaningful because there is currently no FDA-approved adjuvant therapy for the broad patient population enrolled in PIVOT-006. He said the company is guiding to a potential BLA filing for the intermediate-risk indication in 2027, depending on data cleanup, analysis, clinical module preparation and FDA alignment.

Commercial Planning and Cash Position

Arthur said CG Oncology has not provided formal pricing guidance but noted that approved therapies range from about $260,000 to $700,000 for one year of treatment. He said CG Oncology would “probably be on the right end of that spectrum,” while adding that pricing considerations are linked to the PIVOT-006 readout and the possibility of multiple indications.

For commercial infrastructure, Arthur said launch analogs in the space point to a field force of about 50 to 75 representatives, and CG Oncology’s internal analysis falls within that range. He said roughly 300 network sites account for about 80% of the business opportunity, split between academic centers and community urology practices.

Arthur said CG Oncology reported more than $1 billion in cash and no debt as of May 8, providing runway through 2029. He said that runway covers the clinical and commercial activities discussed during the presentation. On capital allocation, he said the company’s near-term focus is life cycle management for cretostimogene, which he described as a product with a potentially “very long tail.”

About CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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