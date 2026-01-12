CG Oncology Expedites PIVOT-006 Phase 3 Topline Data Readout In Intermediate-Risk NMIBC To H1 2026

(RTTNews) - CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) announced an accelerated timeline for the PIVOT-006 Phase 3 topline data readout, which is now expected in the first half of 2026, nearly one year ahead of schedule.

The Phase 3, randomised, open-label PIVOT-006 registrational trial compares adjuvant intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec versus surveillance following bladder tumour removal in more than 360 patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (IR NMIBC).IR NMIBC affects more than 50,000 annually in the U.S.

The nearly one-year expedition was driven by rapid enrollment in the study across more than 90 sites.

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec is CG Oncology's investigational intravesical oncolytic immunotherapy studied with more than 400 patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC).

This program includes two Phase 3 clinical trials, BOND-003 for high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and PIVOT-006 for intermediate-risk NMIBC.

In addition, CG Oncology has a Phase 2 trial dubbed as CORE-008, evaluating the safety and efficacy of cretostimogene in high-risk NMIBC.

"Our goal is to bring forward a potential indication in adjuvant IR NMIBC, for which there are currently no U.S. FDA-approved options", said Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CG Oncology. CGON closed Friday's trade at $54.20, up 29.26%. In the pre-market, CGON is trading 0.50% at $54.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.