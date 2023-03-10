CG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.24, changing hands as low as $30.13 per share. Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.59 per share, with $50.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.45.

