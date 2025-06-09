CG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.73, changing hands as high as $47.11 per share. Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.02 per share, with $57.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.89.

