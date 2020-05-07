CG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/11/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/20, Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/19/20. As a percentage of CG's recent stock price of $23.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Carlyle Group Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when CG shares open for trading on 5/11/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.21 per share, with $34.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.87.

In Thursday trading, Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently up about 3.8% on the day.

