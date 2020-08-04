CG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.84, changing hands as low as $27.38 per share. Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.21 per share, with $34.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.93.

