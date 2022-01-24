CG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.85, changing hands as low as $44.98 per share. Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.18 per share, with $60.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.71.

