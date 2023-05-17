CG Capital Reiterates STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, CG Capital reiterated coverage of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 322.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for STRATA Skin Sciences is 4.13. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.30. The average price target represents an increase of 322.48% from its latest reported closing price of 0.98.

The projected annual revenue for STRATA Skin Sciences is 42MM, an increase of 13.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in STRATA Skin Sciences. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSKN is 0.07%, an increase of 85.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 11,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,394K shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

22nw holds 3,439K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,104K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSKN by 27.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 593K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 420K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

STRATA Skin Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology and plastic surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions. The Company's proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients. STRATA's unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company's partner dermatology clinics. The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 832 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners. The Company has now introduced its Home by XTRAC™ business leveraging in-house resources including DTC advertising, in-house call center and its insurance reimbursement team to provide an at-home, insurance-reimbursed treatment option for patients with certain skin diseases that do not qualify for in-office treatments.

