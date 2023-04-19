CG Capital Reiterates ElectroCore (ECOR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, CG Capital reiterated coverage of ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ElectroCore is $24.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 266.31% from its latest reported closing price of $6.59.

The projected annual revenue for ElectroCore is $12MM, an increase of 45.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 70K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 277K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 34.60% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 32K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 58.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 48.67% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 27K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 59.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 346.64% over the last quarter.

Wsfs Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in ElectroCore. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECOR is 0.01%, a decrease of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.73% to 11,959K shares.

ElectroCore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

