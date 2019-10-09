CFX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.80, changing hands as low as $26.61 per share. Colfax Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.95 per share, with $34.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.57.

