CFTC Hints at Future Digital Asset Regulatory Framework

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates the U.S. bitcoin and ether derivatives markets, plans to develop a digital asset innovation blueprint by 2024.

âWe will develop a holistic framework to promote responsible innovation in digital assets,â the swaps regulator teased in its 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, released Wednesday.

This âholistic frameworkâ will help keep the CFTC apace with the ârisks and opportunitiesâ of these so-called â21st century commodities,â the regulator said, though it was unclear at press time how far the document will ultimately go.

Chairman Heath Tarbert called for âprinciples-based regulationâ of blockchain and digital assets in a June essay published by the Harvard Business Law Review, writing there that âoverly prescriptive rules could stunt the development of this important market.â

On a related front, CFTC announced Thursday it will host three fintech-focused virtual events this fall, including one talk on the future of finance and another on how regulators respond to financial innovation.

