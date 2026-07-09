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CFTC Halts CME's Planned 24/7 Crude Oil Futures Trading

July 09, 2026 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has temporarily blocked the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) from launching around-the-clock trading for crude oil futures, which was set to begin as early as July 10.

The decision comes as the regulator continues to review whether 24/7 futures trading aligns with the Commodity Exchange Act and existing regulations. CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig said CME's move to self-certify the contract while a public consultation is still underway was premature.

The Commission will instead conduct a full review before deciding whether the proposed contract meets all legal and regulatory requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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