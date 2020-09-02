CFTC Greenlights LedgerX Request to Move Beyond Digital Currency Products

The Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said Wednesday it approved LedgerX LLCâs amended registration order, allowing the firm to go beyond offering digital currency-based products.Â

According to the press release posted on the CFTC website, LedgerX is now authorized to offer fully collateralized futures and options products, in addition to the digital asset swaps it already offers.



While the amended order will allow LedgerX to provide clearing services for futures and options beyond digital assets, it is already registered with the CFTC as a designated contract market and swap execution facility.

