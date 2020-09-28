US Markets
C

CFTC fines Citigroup $4.5 million over deleted audio recordings

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it has fined Citigroup Inc $4.5 million for supervision failures that led to the deletion of subpoenaed audio recordings.

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it has fined Citigroup Inc C.N $4.5 million for supervision failures that led to the deletion of subpoenaed audio recordings.

In a statement on Monday, the regulator said a design flaw in Citigroup's audio preservation system led to the deletion of more than 2.77 million audio files, including some responsive to a 2017 subpoena that the bank had assured were being preserved.

The CFTC said the civil fine was imposed against three Citigroup affiliates: Citibank NA, Citigroup Energy Inc and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular