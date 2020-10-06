CFTC Enforcement Director McDonald to Leave This Week

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Tuesday Division of Enforcement Director James McDonald will depart the agencyThursday, Oct. 8. McDonald has served as director of Enforcement since April 2017.

No reason was given for the departure.

McDonald, who has overseen numerous cases involving crypto, said in 2018 the CFTC and his division didnÃ¢ÂÂt want to hinder innovation in the crypto space.

Vincent McGonagle, principal deputy director of the Division of Enforcement, will serve as acting director.

