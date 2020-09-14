Cryptocurrencies

CFTC Alleges 4 Individuals Defrauded Customers in $1M Bitcoin Trading Scheme

Contributor
Nikhilesh De CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged four individuals with defrauding victims with a bitcoin investment scheme.

  • According to a press release Monday, the CFTC alleged Texas residents Mayco Alexis Maldonado Garcia, Cesar Castaneda and Rodrigo Jose Castro Molina, and Florida resident Joel Castaneda Garcia defrauded 27 individuals through the Global Trading Club, a bitcoin trading business that was said to increase customer deposits.
  • The alleged victims deposited at least $989,000 with the defendants.
  • The defendants posted âmisleading trading statementsâ to indicate the customers had earned âsignificant amounts of moneyâ from the trading scheme, when in reality they did not, the CFTC said in a legal filing.
  • Customers were unable to withdraw funds.
  • The CFTC is looking for a permanent injunction, penalties and disgorgement.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular