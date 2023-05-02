CFRA Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (TAP)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, CFRA upgraded their outlook for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (NYSE:TAP) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.51% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is 56.51. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.51% from its latest reported closing price of 60.45.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is 11,038MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B Declares $0.41 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $60.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP is 0.23%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 208,623K shares. The put/call ratio of TAP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,088K shares representing 12.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,799K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 5.33% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 18,195K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,393K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,731K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,174K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,473K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

