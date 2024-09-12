CFRA Upgrades Cintas (LSE:0HYJ)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, CFRA upgraded their outlook for Cintas (LSE:0HYJ) from Strong Sell to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cintas is 782.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 595.57 GBX to a high of 918.25 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of 810.49 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is 10,133MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HYJ is 0.32%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 69,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,721K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,213K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,013K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 54.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,954K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,847K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 3.84% over the last quarter.

