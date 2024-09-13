CFRA Upgrades Cintas (CTAS)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, CFRA upgraded their outlook for Cintas (NasdaqGS:CTAS) from Strong Sell to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 280.11% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cintas is $783.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $595.90 to a high of $918.75. The average price target represents an increase of 280.11% from its latest reported closing price of $206.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is 10,020MM, an increase of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAS is 0.32%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 69,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,721K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,213K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,013K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 54.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,954K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,847K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Cintas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

