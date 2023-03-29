CFRA Downgrades SYNNEX (SNX)

On March 28, 2023, CFRA downgraded their outlook for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.12% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for SYNNEX is $126.48. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.12% from its latest reported closing price of $92.24.

The projected annual revenue for SYNNEX is $64,746MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.57.

SYNNEX Declares $0.35 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $92.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 42,602K shares representing 45.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,299K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,169K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management holds 1,359K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 32.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 50.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,310K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 8.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in SYNNEX. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.28%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 86,083K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

TD Synnex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

