CFRA Downgrades Coca-Cola (XTRA:CCC3)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, CFRA downgraded their outlook for Coca-Cola (XTRA:CCC3) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola is 63,38 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 58,20 € to a high of 70,74 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of 65,14 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola is 48,750MM, an increase of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCC3 is 0.56%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 3,339,012K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 400,000K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,404K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,894K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC3 by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99,510K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,059K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC3 by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 89,990K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,429K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC3 by 46.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 67,094K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,573K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC3 by 82.76% over the last quarter.

