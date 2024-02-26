CFR Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.46% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $92,929,714 worth of CFR shares.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is $3.68/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/28/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CFR, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
CFR operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »
Also see: Institutional Holders of CLOI
HSII Dividend History
HUDI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.