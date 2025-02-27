News & Insights

Markets
CFR

CFR Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

February 27, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.46% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $94,561,274 worth of CFR shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is $3.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/28/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CFR, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

CFR+Dividend+History+Chart

CFR operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

Also see:
 Stockholder Letter
 TSM Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stockholder Letter-> TSM Options Chain-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGII-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CFR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.