CFR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.45, changing hands as high as $87.37 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.69 per share, with $100.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.23.

