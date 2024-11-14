CFPB seeks to place Google under federal supervision, Washington Post reports

The CFPB is looking to place Google under federal supervision, in an effort to conduct a more rigorous direct oversight of the tech firm, a move that Google has resisted in the final months of the Biden administration, The Washington Post reports.

