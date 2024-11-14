CFPB seeks to place Google under federal supervision, Washington Post reports

The CFPB is looking to place Google under federal supervision, in an effort to conduct a more rigorous direct oversight of the tech firm, a move that Google has resisted in the final months of the Biden administration, The Washington Post reports.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GOOG:
- Craig-Hallum downgrades Wag! Group to Hold following ‘shockingly’ poor results
- Spotify to pay hosts to make podcast videos in battle with YouTube, WSJ reports
- Google, OpenAI struggle to build more advanced AI, Bloomberg reports
- Meta Stock Updates: Threads to Showcase Ads, Antitrust Trial on Insta and WhatsApp
- Evercore says CoreWeave deal could yield sizable contributions for Pure Storage
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.