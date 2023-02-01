CFPB Proposes Changes To Combat Disproportionate Credit Card Fees

In theory, there are limits on excessive credit card fees. In reality, however, credit issuers have for years been using loopholes to hit consumers with junk fees that are technically within the law. It should not shock you to learn that credit card companies are using every available tool to collect every penny they can.

But today, there’s a glimmer of hope as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed rules to amend the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 (CARD Act), so that late fees are “reasonable and proportional” to the cost being incurred by a missed payment. Specifically, the proposal has the following amendments:

Lower the maximum late fee from $41 to $8, which the CFPB sees as an appropriate amount to ensure issuers recoup the loss of a missed payment. This would apply to any missed payment, however companies might still be able to charge more than this if they can prove the additional cost is necessary. Ban companies from automatically adjusting for inflation. Not only are these fees not required by law, they may not even represent the true cost to the company. The proposal would prevent issuers from arbitrarily raising prices. Instead, the CFPB would monitor the market and set rates accordingly. Set a cap on late fees of 25% of the minimum payment. This is especially useful if you’ve ever been hit with a $29 late fee for a 50 cent underpayment. The proposal would set a hard limit on the percentage of your minimum payment that can be assessed as a late fee. Presently, there is no limit of any kind in place for issuers.

In addition, the CFPB is asking for comment on a series of other proposed changes to the CARD Act, such as:

Making the above changes apply to all credit card penalty fees

Eliminating the immunity provision entirely

Giving consumers a 15-day courtesy period after the due date, before late fees can be assessed

Requiring issuers to offer autopay before they can use the Immunity Provision

The public comment period ends, “on or before April 3, 2023, or within 30 days after publication of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register.”

Why Is the Rule Change Needed?

Everyone has likely, at some point, missed a payment and been charged a late fee—a fee anyone can see is disproportionate to the loss an issuer faces. Infuriatingly, the issuers do not have to justify these costs.

This is thanks to what’s known as the Immunity Provision, part of the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009. Inserted by The Federal Reserve Board, the Immunity Provision has given credit card companies a wide berth to assess fees that are “reasonable and proportional to the omission or violation” without any clarification as to exactly what that means. Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, summed up the issue succinctly:

“Over a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have exploited a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to escape scrutiny for charging an otherwise illegal junk fee.” Chopra said. “Today’s proposed rule seeks to save families billions of dollars and ensure the credit card market is fair and competitive.”

Bottom Line

The CFPB estimates that income from late fees is roughly five times what it costs to collect said fees and is estimated to cost American families $12 billion per year.

The CFPB estimates these changes could reduce the cost of late fees by as much as $9 billion per year. As of now, this proposal is just that. Whether or not it will go into effect is still up in the air, but we can say with certainty that limiting excessive late fees would make life better for everyday people.

*Consumers having difficulty with a credit card company or other financial provider can submit complaints by visiting the CFPB’s website or by calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372).

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.