CFPB Orders Bank Of America To Pay Penalties For Charging Junk Fees, Fake Accounts

(RTTNews) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB announced that it has ordered Bank of America Corp (BAC) to pay $100 million in penalties for charging illegal junk fees, withholding credit card rewards, and opening fake accounts. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency or OCC charged the bank with illegal double-dipping on fees and asked to pay $90 million in penalties to the CFPB and $60 million in penalties to the OCC.

Bank major Bank of America had a policy of charging $35 after declining a transaction for insufficient funds. The bank allowed fees to be repeatedly charged for the same transaction, raking up substantial revenue over the years.

The bank targeted individuals with special offers of cash and points when signing up for a credit card and illegally withheld promised credit card account bonuses, such as cash rewards or bonus points, to tens of thousands of consumers.

It was alleged that since 2012 the bank has illegally applied for and enrolled consumers in credit card accounts without consumers' knowledge or authorization to reach now disbanded sales-based incentive goals and evaluation criteria.

The bank illegally used consumers' credit reports, without their permission, to complete applications. As a result, consumers were charged unjustified fees, suffered negative effects to their credit profiles and had to spend time correcting errors according to the CFPB.

Previously in 2014, CFPB had ordered the bank to pay $727 million in redress to its victims for illegal credit card practices. In May 2022, the bank was ordered to pay a $10 million civil penalty over unlawful garnishments.

In the same year, both the CFPB and the OCC fined the bank $225 million and required it to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in redress to consumers for botched disbursement of state unemployment benefits at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Bank of America shares are trading at $28.56 down 0.37% on the New York Stock Exchange.

