CFPB to fine Goldman over $50M for card customer service, WSJ reports

Goldman Sachs (GS) will be ordered to pay north of $50M in penalties by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over its handling of its credit card business, AnnaMaria Andriotis of Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The fine is tied to an investigation into Goldman’s customer service operations, including how it handled fraud and refunds, with a focus on its Apple (AAPL) credit card partnership, sources told the Journal. The enforcement action is expected as soon as this week, the paper adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.