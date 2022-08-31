CFP Dawn Dahlby on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring certified financial planner Dawn Dahlby.

My Best Purchase

Hiring a mentor or coach. Partnering with this person has allowed me to think bigger about what’s possible and how I live my life. My wealth has grown significantly because of this relationship, and the cost to hire this person has paid for itself 100 times over.

My Worst Purchase

Buying a home with more space than what was needed. When you truly understand the expense of homeownership and what you are paying for extra space you are not using, it’s a significant waste of money. Not only is it a waste in a mortgage payment, but also the extra maintenance to keep up a larger property. That wasted money could be put to use in so many different ways; investing in both your today by having more money to spend and experience in life, or investing in your tomorrow by having your money work hard for you in the equity and fixed markets.

