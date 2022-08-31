Personal Finance

CFP Dawn Dahlby on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

Contributor
Jaime Catmull GOBankingRates
Published

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring certified financial planner Dawn Dahlby.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Find Out: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

My Best Purchase

Hiring a mentor or coach. Partnering with this person has allowed me to think bigger about what’s possible and how I live my life. My wealth has grown significantly because of this relationship, and the cost to hire this person has paid for itself 100 times over.

My Worst Purchase

Buying a home with more space than what was needed. When you truly understand the expense of homeownership and what you are paying for extra space you are not using, it’s a significant waste of money. Not only is it a waste in a mortgage payment, but also the extra maintenance to keep up a larger property. That wasted money could be put to use in so many different ways; investing in both your today by having more money to spend and experience in life, or investing in your tomorrow by having your money work hard for you in the equity and fixed markets.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: CFP Dawn Dahlby on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

Explore Personal Finance

Explore

Most Popular