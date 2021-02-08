CFP, CPA, CFA, Oh My! What Do Financial Advisor Titles Mean?

Are you looking for a financial advisor? You may have already encountered an alphabet soup of different professional credentials. CFA, CFP and CPA are only three of the most common certifications financial advisors add to their titles—there are others.

Trouble is, not all of these certifications are created equal. Some are more appropriate and relevant than others, depending on your particular needs.

“Consumers need to not just take at face value that if someone has some letters behind their name that they’ve gone through a challenging program,” says Skip Schweiss, a certified financial planner (CFP) and president of the Financial Planning Association.

Let’s take a closer look at the most common certifications to help you find a financial advisor who’s the right fit for your situation.

CFP

What does CFP stand for? Certified Financial Planner

What it means: CFPs typically offer fee-based financial planning services. CFPs earn their designation by completing an accredited CFP certification program, passing a six-hour exam and amassing either 6,000 hours of professional experience or 4,000 hours of apprenticeship experience relevant to financial planning.

Best for: General financial planning, including advice on setting financial goals, retirement and college planning, and investing guidance or management.

CFA

What does CFA stand for? Chartered Financial Analyst

What it means: CFAs specialize in advanced investment analysis, and generally offer strong portfolio management skills. Would-be CFAs must pass three progressively more challenging CFA exams, acquire relevant work experience, obtain several letters of professional reference and apply to join the CFA Institute—which requires completing a professional conduct statement.

Best for: Portfolio management, investment research and strategy, consulting and risk analysis. CFAs may be found working for large financial institutions or as personal financial advisors.

ChFC

What does ChFC stand for? Chartered Financial Consultant

What it means: This designation is offered by the American College for Financial Services—it was originally developed as an alternative to the CFP certification. In fact, those who become a ChFC take the same core courses that are part of the CFP program, plus a few additional courses on some more advanced financial planning subjects. Unlike CFPs, those who earn a ChFC aren’t required to pass a rigorous final exam, although there is a final exam after each course.

Best for: General financial planning needs.

CPA

What does CPA stand for? Certified Public Accountant

What it means: CPAs fill a wide range of financial roles, managing and preparing financial records and tax-related documents for both companies and individuals. To become a CPA, you must satisfy both state and national requirements: A minimum education threshold (state), a minimum amount of experience (state), a four-part CPA exam (national), and sometimes additional state requirements, such as courses, a criminal background check or an ethics exam.

Best for: Preparing and filing taxes, developing strategies to manage taxable income in retirement, and range of other financial management tasks. Additionally, CPAs can help with general financial planning.

RICP

What does RICP stand for? Retirement Income Certified Professional

What it means: A RICP focuses on retirement financial planning, including claiming Social Security, choosing distributions from employer-sponsored retirement plans and planning for long-term needs. The certification is issued by the American College of Financial Services, and requires three or more years of recent and relevant work experience—an undergraduate or graduate degree qualifies as one year—completion of a course of study and a final exam.

Best for: Retirement income planning, including Social Security, Medicare and health insurance choices, and evaluating and addressing risks in retirement.

CPWA

What does CPWA stand for? Certified Private Wealth Advisor

What it means: The CPWA was created for wealth managers who work with high-net-worth individuals, focusing on ways to decrease taxes, protect assets, enhance growth and prepare for transfers of wealth. Candidates must have five years of experience in financial services or serving high-net-worth clients. They also must complete a course of study and pass an exam.

Best for: Strategies for managing high-net-worth individuals’ taxes, growing and protecting their assets, and passing on wealth to the next generation.

CLU

What does CLU stand for? Chartered Life Underwriter

What it means: A CLU is a financial professional with a specialization in life insurance. To obtain a CLU credential, you must have at least three years of relevant professional experience and complete certification courses on life insurance and estate planning, plus elective courses on topics such as income taxation and planning for retirement needs. Each course ends with an exam.

Best for: Specific questions about life insurance.

RIA

What does RIA stand for? Registered Investment Advisor

What it means: This is not a credential, but rather a type of financial company that provides financial advice for clients. RIAs notably have a fiduciary duty, which means they’re obligated to act in your financial best interest. This is important because it means the financial professional handling your money is making the best and most appropriate decisions for you in terms of products and fees.

Best for: A range of financial subjects, from insurance to retirement planning and estate planning.

IAR

What does IAR stand for? Investment Advisor Representative

What it means: Like RIA, this isn’t exactly a credential. Investment advisor representatives are employees of RIAs, and generally IARs have one or more of the certifications outlined above.

Best for: A very wide range of financial advice, from basic financial planning to complicated estate planning strategies and wealth management.

How To Choose a Financial Advisor

Picking a financial advisor is about more than just the letters behind their name. Keep the following points in mind as you’re thinking about whom to hire:

Do you know someone who knows someone? One of the best ways to find financial help is to ask acquaintances—friends, family or coworkers—whether they’ve worked with someone they like. Try to get recommendations from people in similar circumstances as you are because many financial advisors develop an expertise working with a certain clientele.

Arguably more important than any particular acronym, sussing out if someone is legally required to put your financial best interests above their own helps make sure you keep your money working for you, rather than someone else. How are they paid? There are a variety of ways a financial professional might charge for their services. Some charge a percentage of the assets they manage for you each year, some charge by the hour, and others might charge a flat fee for a particular set of services. Some financial advisors work exclusively on commission, meaning they make their money from the products they recommend for your portfolio. Generally, experts recommend using fee-only advisors, for whom there are no commissions and fewer potential conflicts of interest. Make sure you understand how each professional is charging and that the structure works for you.

