CFOAM Ltd. Releases Governance Statement

CFOAM Limited has announced the availability of their Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ended 30 June 2023, which is accessible on pages 46 to 59 of their annual report. The statement, current as of 27 May 2024, details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations and is approved by the board. The company confirms compliance with these recommendations and has included a key in the annexure to locate specific governance disclosures.

