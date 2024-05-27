CFOAM Ltd. Releases Annual Financial Report

CFOAM Ltd. (AU:CFO) has released an update.

CFOAM Ltd., a company with a recently suspended ASX code CFO, has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2023. The Perth-based company, which can be reached at its Ord Street office or through its Share Registry, Computershare Investor Services, continues to engage with its investors and stakeholders through various channels.

