CFO to depart Credit Suisse's domestic business

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - The finance head of Credit Suisse's <CSGN.S> domestic business is to leave the bank, which was officially taken over by UBS UBSG.S earlier this week, Credit Suisse said in a statement on Wednesday.

Antoine Boublil joined Credit Suisse in 2016 and in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Swiss bank division, was also Chairman of the Boards of both Swisscard AECS GmbH and Bank-now AG.

Boublil will join Leonteq LEON.S as CFO at the start of 2024.

Credit Suisse said information on the succession would be provided in due course.

