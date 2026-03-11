CFO Sells 6,799 Shares of Qualys Worth $873,000

Key Points

6,799 shares were sold directly on Feb. 4, 2026, representing a transaction value of approximately $873,369 at a weighted average price around $128.46 per share.

The sale accounted for 7.14% of Kim Joo Mi’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 95,288 to 88,489 shares.

This transaction was executed solely through direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved.

The sale size significantly exceeded Kim Joo Mi’s typical trade, reflecting reduced available capacity after a steady decline in holdings over the past year.

Kim Joo Mi, Chief Financial Officer of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), reported the direct sale of 6,799 shares in multiple open-market transactions on Feb. 4, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,799 Transaction value ~$873,400 Post-transaction shares (direct) 88,489 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$11,431,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($128.46).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare with Kim Joo Mi’s historical sale activity?

This direct sale of 6,799 shares materially exceeded Kim Joo Mi’s median sell-only transaction size of 1,018 shares, with the 7.1% of holdings involved well above the recent period’s 1.05% median per-sale impact.

The transaction reduced Kim Joo Mi’s direct stake from 95,288 to 88,489 shares, leaving her with approximately 0.25% of total shares outstanding, and no indirect or derivative positions remain post-sale.

According to the Form 4 footnotes, the sale was effected under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Aug. 12, 2025, which may mitigate potential concerns regarding voluntary timing relative to short-term market movements.

With direct holdings declining by 40.5% over the past 16 months, the relatively high proportion sold in this event reflects a reduced available share base, rather than an escalation in sale aggressiveness.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/4/26) $129.18 Market capitalization $4.63 billion Revenue (TTM) $669.13 million Net income (TTM) $198.32 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using Feb. 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, including vulnerability management, threat protection, endpoint detection and response, and web application security.

Provides integrated software services through its proprietary Qualys Cloud Platform.

Serves enterprise, government, and small-to-medium-sized business customers across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology.

Qualys is a technology company specializing in cloud-based cybersecurity and compliance solutions, with a significant presence in the software infrastructure industry. Its scalable platform enables organizations to identify, assess, and remediate IT vulnerabilities, supporting robust security postures for a diverse client base. The company's focus on integrated, automated solutions and recurring revenue streams positions it competitively in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Qualys operates in the highly competitive cybersecurity industry. Although such software is an essential component of today’s tech world, numerous companies offer these services, making it difficult for a company like Qualys to stand out.

CFO Kim Joo Mi has been with the company since May 2020, and amid that competition, the stock has not made significant gains since that time, rising slowly but mostly staying within a range. Investors should also note that she has acquired and sold shares over that time.

SEC filings do not offer any commentary on why an executive sells shares. Still, it is worth noting that despite the sale, she still holds 88,489 shares as of the time of the February 4 share sale. That increases the likelihood that the reason for the sale is for reasons other than a loss of confidence in the company.

Thus, while investors should take note of such sales, it is likely not a reason to change one’s view on Qualys stock.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

