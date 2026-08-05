CFO Sells $2.6 Million Stock of AI Growth Stock

Key Points

The 96,408 shares were disposed of at $27.39 per share, totaling ~$2.6 million.

This non-discretionary transaction reduced the CFO's direct equity holdings by 10%.

The disposition was executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of 245,000 performance stock units.

Total direct holdings of ~888,000 shares also reflect the recent receipt of shares distributed from 272 Capital, LP.

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Mohammad Saidal Lavanway Mohmand, Chief Financial Officer of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD), reported a non-discretionary disposition of 96,408 shares at $27.39 per share on July 31, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$2.6 million Shares sold 96,408 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~888,000 Post-transaction value $24.33 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.39); post-transaction value based on July 31, 2026, market close ($27.39).

Key questions

What initiated this ~$2.6 million disposition?

The transaction was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event required to meet tax liabilities arising from the vesting of 245,000 performance stock units on July 31, 2026.

The transaction was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event required to meet tax liabilities arising from the vesting of 245,000 performance stock units on July 31, 2026. How did the recent vesting event impact the CFO's total direct position?

Despite tax-related withholding, the CFO’s total direct equity position increased following the vesting of performance stock units and the receipt of shares distributed by 272 Capital, LP, resulting in a final holding of ~888,000 shares.

Despite tax-related withholding, the CFO’s total direct equity position increased following the vesting of performance stock units and the receipt of shares distributed by 272 Capital, LP, resulting in a final holding of ~888,000 shares. What is the status of the insider's remaining equity incentives?

Mohmand continues to hold a significant equity interest through direct ownership and additional derivative securities, including restricted stock units that vest over a multi-year period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-03) $29.49 Market Capitalization $9.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $576.2 million Net Income (TTM) -$204.8 million

Company Snapshot

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence industries, offering GPU computing solutions, data center hosting services, and HPC hosting capabilities to support critical AI, machine learning, and computational workloads.

The company generates revenue through two primary business segments: its Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business, which provide infrastructure services and computing solutions to enterprise customers requiring specialized computational resources.

Applied Digital serves customers in the artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing sectors across North America, with a particular focus on enterprises requiring GPU-accelerated infrastructure for advanced computational applications.

Applied Digital operates as a specialized digital infrastructure provider serving the high-growth artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. With a market capitalization of $9.0 billion and TTM revenue of $576.2 million, the company has demonstrated significant market momentum, reflected in its 108.45% one-year share price appreciation. As a capital-intensive infrastructure provider, Applied Digital is positioned at the intersection of accelerating demand for AI computing resources and enterprise digital transformation initiatives.

What this transaction means for investors

Mohammad Saidal Lavanway Mohmand, an executive at Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), recently sold approximately 96,000 shares of company stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, let’s note that insider transactions happen for many reasons. Sometimes, executives are selling as part of a longstanding, pre-arranged plan. In this case, the executive in question liquidated shares granted as part of a compensation package, likely to fulfill tax obligations. In other words, not all insider sales reflect a bearish bias by executives — investors should take note.

As for Applied Digital itself, the company has performed very well over the last few years. Shares have delivered a total return of 545% since 2022, with a staggering compound annual growth rate of 54.1%. For comparison, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of 84%, equating to a CAGR of 15.3%.

The company has been a major beneficiary of the AI revolution. Specifically, Applied Digital is thriving due to its red-hot high-performance computing (HPC) division. This unit leases HPC capacity, giving organizations access to data center resources. As enterprises continue to pour hundreds of billions into AI, Applied Digital remains well placed to cash in. The company’s HPC division printed operating margins of over 90% in its latest quarter. What’s more, management noted that the company has a lease backlog of around $36 billion — signaling that demand remains sky-high.

In summary, investors seeking a growth stock at the forefront of the AI build-out may want to take a closer look at Applied Digital.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.