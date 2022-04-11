CFO of Finnish engineering group Valmet to step down

Contributor
Boleslaw Lasocki. Reuters
Published

Finnish engineering group Valmet said Chief Financial Officer Kari Saarinen has decided to resign because of trades in shares in valve maker Neles, which Valmet has taken over.

April 11 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Valmet VALMT.HE said Chief Financial Officer Kari Saarinen has decided to resign because of trades in shares in valve maker Neles, which Valmet has taken over.

Valmet said in a statement Saarinen's decision to leave his job was "due to his share trades in Neles during the merger process and to minimise the negative impacts of this on Valmet's reputation."

"All executive team members should have used good judgment and refrained from trading in shares while merger discussions and preparations were ongoing," Valmet said.

Last week, Saarinen told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat he had bought shares in Neles on February 3, a day before the company reported its fourth quarter results.

Valmet announced its Neles merger plan in July 2021 and completed the takeover on April 1.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MXTOF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters