CFO of Brazil's Eletrobras resigns; Haiama tapped to replace her

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Tuesday that chief financial officer Elvira Cavalcanti Presta has resigned from her role.

Eduardo Haiama has been elected by the board of directors as the company's new CFO, Latin America's largest utility added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.