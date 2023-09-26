News & Insights

CFO of Brazil's Eletrobras resigns; Haiama tapped to replace her

September 26, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Tuesday that chief financial officer Elvira Cavalcanti Presta has resigned from her role.

Eduardo Haiama has been elected by the board of directors as the company's new CFO, Latin America's largest utility added in a securities filing.

US Markets
Reuters
