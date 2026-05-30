The CFO of nLIGHT Sold Company Shares Worth $3.9 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CFO Joseph Corso sold 55,719 shares for a transaction value of ~$3.88 million across five open-market trades on May 19 and May 20, 2026.

The sale represented 23.88% of his direct common stock holdings at the time, reducing his directly held shares to 177,572.

Transaction size is consistent with Corso's recent pattern of large, capacity-driven dispositions, reflecting ongoing portfolio management as his available share count declines.

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Joseph John Corso, Chief Financial Officer of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR), reported the sale of 55,719 shares in multiple open-market transactions, totaling approximately $3.88 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 55,719 Transaction value $3.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 177,572 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12.38 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($69.70).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Corso's historical trading activity?

With 55,719 shares sold, this transaction is above Corso's average sell-only event size of 27,216 shares, but recent sales have scaled up as his direct holdings have declined over the past year.

With 55,719 shares sold, this transaction is above Corso's average sell-only event size of 27,216 shares, but recent sales have scaled up as his direct holdings have declined over the past year. What proportion of Corso's holdings was involved, and what remains post-transaction?

This sale accounted for 23.88% of his direct common stock holdings before the transaction, leaving him with 177,572 directly held shares. No indirect or derivative holdings were reported in this filing.

This sale accounted for 23.88% of his direct common stock holdings before the transaction, leaving him with 177,572 directly held shares. No indirect or derivative holdings were reported in this filing. What is the market context and potential rationale behind the timing?

The transaction coincided with nLIGHT's shares being priced at $71.09 at the open and $71.30 at the close on May 20, 2026, with the stock up 442.10% over the prior twelve months, suggesting the sale is consistent with ongoing liquidity management amid elevated valuations and shrinking insider capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/20/26) $71.30 Market capitalization $4.43 billion Revenue (TTM) $289.84 million 1-year price change 442.10%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

nLIGHT designs and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and beam combination systems for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications.

The company generates revenue through direct sales and distribution of its laser products and advanced development solutions across multiple geographies.

Primary customers include manufacturers in the United States, China, South Korea, Europe, and select distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America.

nLIGHT is a technology company specializing in high-performance laser solutions for industrial and defense applications. The company leverages advanced photonics and fiber laser technology to address demanding use cases in manufacturing, aerospace, and defense. Its diversified customer base and strong presence in both commercial and defense sectors underpin its competitive positioning in the semiconductor laser industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 19 and May 20 sales by nLIGHT CFO Joseph Corso are not a cause for investor concern. He sold 20,243 shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs).

The remaining shares were sold under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in September of 2025. Such prearranged trading plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Of the 177,572 shares remaining after these transactions, a portion includes RSUs that have yet to vest. This means Corso won’t have access to sell these shares until they have vested.

His sale came at a time when the stock was up. Shares hit a 52-week high of $86.95 on May 8. This is due to nLIGHT’s outstanding performance. It achieved record defense product revenue that nearly doubled year over year. Geopolitical conflicts, such as the U.S. war with Iran, and rising government defense budgets helped the company reach $80.2 million in first quarter sales, up a whopping 55% year over year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.