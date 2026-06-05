The CFO of Interface Sold 50,000 Company Shares for $1.5 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CFO Bruce Hausmann sold 50,000 shares on May 27, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately ~$1.48 million, based on the SEC-reported price of $29.66 per share.

This sale represented 29.5% of Hausmann's direct holdings and reduced his position to 119,256 directly held shares, or approximately 0.205% of outstanding shares as of the latest reporting.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this sale.

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Bruce Andrew Hausmann, Chief Financial Officer of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), reported the sale of 50,000 shares of Common Stock for a total consideration of ~$1.48 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value $1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 119,256 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.54 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($29.66); post-transaction value based on May 27, 2026 market close ($29.70).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare with Hausmann's prior transactions?

The 50,000-share disposition is within the historical range of Hausmann's open-market sales (25,000 shares to 55,000 shares), aligning with his pattern of periodic liquidity events as his direct holdings have declined over time.

The 50,000-share disposition is within the historical range of Hausmann's open-market sales (25,000 shares to 55,000 shares), aligning with his pattern of periodic liquidity events as his direct holdings have declined over time. What is the impact of this sale on Hausmann’s remaining ownership?

Following the transaction, Hausmann retains 119,256 directly held shares and no indirect or derivative interests, representing approximately 0.205% ownership of Interface as of the latest filing.

Following the transaction, Hausmann retains 119,256 directly held shares and no indirect or derivative interests, representing approximately 0.205% ownership of Interface as of the latest filing. Was this transaction executed at a premium or discount to the current market price?

The shares were sold at $29.66 per share, which is in line with the May 27, 2026 market close of $29.70.

The shares were sold at $29.66 per share, which is in line with the May 27, 2026 market close of $29.70. Does the transaction cadence suggest any change in selling behavior?

The frequency and scale of transactions remain consistent with past activity, but the reduced trade size reflects diminished available shares after prior sales rather than a shift in disposition strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.42 billion Net income (TTM) $126.71 million Dividend yield 0.41% 1-year price change 45.10%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Interface produces and sells modular carpet tiles, resilient flooring, luxury vinyl tile, rubber flooring, antimicrobial compounds, and installation accessories under brands such as Interface, FLOR, norament, and noraplan.

It generates revenue through direct sales to end-users, indirect sales via contractors and distributors, and online channels, complemented by project management and maintenance services.

The company serves commercial interiors — including offices, healthcare, education, hospitality, and retail — across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Interface is a global leader in modular flooring, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and international distribution network to address commercial and institutional markets.

The company’s strategy centers on innovative design, sustainability, and value-added services to maintain a competitive position in the furnishings and fixtures industry. With a strong presence in multiple regions and a focus on both product and service offerings, Interface is positioned to capitalize on evolving trends in commercial interiors.

What this transaction means for investors

In evaluating the May 27 sale of 50,000 shares by CFO Bruce Hausmann, one consideration is that it came after the stock had pulled back from its 52-week high of $35.11 reached on Feb. 9. In addition, after the transaction, his direct holdings totaled 119,256 shares, and a significant number are unvested restricted stock units (RSUs).

These factors indicate Hausmann’s future sales will be limited until the RSUs vest. Although the size of his May 27 disposition was quite large, he has made sales of similar size in the past, so it’s not necessarily a red flag for investors.

Interface is off to a strong start in 2026. The company reported sales of $331 million, representing an 11% year-over-year increase, for its fiscal first quarter ended April 5. It also raised full-year guidance to around $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion.

Interface stated that it “entered the second quarter with a healthy backlog and order momentum.“ However, its total debt increased 8% since the end of 2025 to $196.5 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.