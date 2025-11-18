CFM International: Riyadh Air Places Firm Order For 120 CFM LEAP-1A Engines

(RTTNews) - Riyadh Air announced a firm order for 120 CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 60 Airbus A321neo family aircraft ordered last year. The agreement includes spare engines. CFM's fuel-efficient LEAP-1A engines has the latest high-pressure turbine durability kit.

Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International. "By supporting Riyadh Air's fleet introduction, we are proud to contribute to building one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the region, while helping foster a dynamic aerospace ecosystem in Saudi Arabia."

CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.